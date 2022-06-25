Joliet Central JROTC takes seventh at western region archery nationals

Joliet Central High School’s JROTC placed seventh out of 22 teams competing at the National Archery in the Schools Program US Army JROTC Western Region Nationals on April 29 in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a news release.
The National Archery in the Schools Program is a cooperative effort between state conservation departments, school systems and private organizations to help engage young citizens in outdoor activities and participate in the enduring sport of archery.
The participants from Joliet Central were Melanie Lopez, Tyler Morgan, Fabiola Valencia, Mark Carvajal, Jasmin Ortiz and Aren Burman.