Bolingbrook man charged with involuntary manslaughter of his father

Bolingbrook — A Bolingbrook man has been charged with the involuntary manslaughter of his father after the two got into an argument Tuesday, police said.

Ethan Jones, 21, of the 1400 block of Parkside Drive, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter.

He was released Wednesday after posting 10% of his $100,000 bond.

About 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Jones’ Parkside Drive residence for a report of a fight that involved him and his father, Jay Jones, 62, according to a Bolingbrook Police Department news release.

Officers learned Jay Jones was on the ground and possibly not breathing, police said.

When officers arrived, they encountered Ethan Jones in the driveway of the residence, police said.

Ethan Jones told officers he placed his father in a chokehold during an argument, police said. Officers went inside the residence to check on Jay Jones and found him in a bedroom with no signs of life.

Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures before the elder Jones was taken to a hospital, police said. He died at the hospital.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has not released any information about Jay Jones’ death as of Friday.

Ethan Jones was taken to the Bolingbrook Police Department for further questioning, police said.

The elder Jones was noted in his obituary as a father of four and grandfather of two.

After the investigation and consultation with prosecutors, Ethan Jones was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two aggravated battery charges, police said.