Joliet man dies in I-55 crash in Cook County: cops

i-55 — A Joliet man died after his vehicle crashed into the rear of a truck tractor on Interstate 55 in Cook County, police said.

Dewawn Butler, 48, was the driver of a blue 2015 Chrysler 300c. He died after he was taken to a hospital following the two-vehicle crash, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Butler’s Chrysler vehicle and a white 2013 Volvo truck tractor driven by Bogdan Krzysiak, 48, of Lemont, were traveling south on I-55, just south on Central Avenue, police said.

The Chrysler struck the rear of the Volvo truck tractor and then went off the road to the left and overturned, police said.

Krzysiak did not suffer any injuries from the crash, police said.