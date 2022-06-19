Valley View names new principal at Jane Addams Middle School

The Valley View School District 365U Board of Education approved the selection of Sonia Ruiz to be principal at Jane Addams Middle School in Bolingbrook.
Ruiz comes to Jane Addams Middle School after serving as principal of Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn North School District 98 for the previous year. Before her work at Berwyn North, she served four years as associate principal at Northwood Middle School in North Shore District 112.
Ruiz earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in applied psychology from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1995. She holds master’s degrees in social work from UIC and in school leadership from Concordia University Chicago. She is currently a Ph.D. candidate in educational and administrative foundations at Illinois State University.