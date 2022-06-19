Lincoln Highway Association motors into Joliet for annual conference

The Lincoln Highway Association has announced it will hold its 28th annual conference from June 20-24 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Joliet.

The Lincoln Highway Association is a nationwide organization bringing together people who have an interest in the nation’s first coast-to-coast improved highway. The Lincoln Highway was established in 1913 and remains an important historical road across the US. It runs 3,383 miles from Times Square in New York City to Lincoln Park in the shadow of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

The conference includes an opening banquet, bus tours on Tuesday and Wednesday and speakers on Thursday, which are open to the public. Speakers include historian Dennis Doyle on the history of Joliet, Kay Shelton Kozak on stagecoach routes in Illinois leading to modern roadways, Jim Wright on Carl Fisher’s Dixie Highway and Larry McClellan on named highways in Illinois. On Friday, there will be a GeoCaching demonstration using smart phones, which is also open to the public.

For more information and details on how to attend the public portions of the conference, contact Lincoln Highway Association At-Large Director Ed Kozak at 630-235-6394 or at.large.director.3@lincolnhighwayassoc.org.