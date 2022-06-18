Trinity Services celebrates Juneteenth with educational programs and picnics

On June 16, Trinity Services hosted its annual Juneteenth picnics in New Lenox, Des Plaines, Peoria, Mascoutah and at all community day service sites.

Juneteenth marks the date of June 19, 1865, in celebration of the day that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce emancipation for enslaved people.

Guests and staff at the locations enjoyed music, games and raffles, hot dogs, hamburgers, veggie burgers, salad, snacks and cold drinks.

Prior to the picnics, the Trinity Services diversity committee hosted a series of virtual sessions for its employees and residents to learn more about Juneteenth, which was officially recognized as a federal holiday and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021.

The virtual sessions covered the history of Juneteenth, its meanings and traditions and presented participants with a virtual museum tour of the African American History Museum.

See the photos of the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration in the 2022 Juneteenth Photo Gallery.