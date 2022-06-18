Recent deaths from drugs in Will County rise to 15

Joliet — Another drug-related death was announced on Friday by the Will County Coroner’s Office. That’s 15 deaths since June 6.

Coroner Laurie Summers’ office reported the death of a 62-year-old man from the probable result of cocaine toxicity on June 10 at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Since June 6, there have been at least 15 drug-related deaths reported throughout Will County by Summers’ office.

Summers’ office has said there is a spike in cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl in the Will County area.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said officers responded to three suspected overdose deaths in the early morning hours of June 11.

Officers found a 52-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man dead from a suspected overdose at residences on Dearborn Street, Herkimer Street and Ida Street, respectively, English said.

On June 6, officers were notified of the death of a 35-year-old woman in a guest room at the Star Inn on West Jefferson Street, English said.

Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said deputies responded to two overdose deaths on June 6.

One death involved a 33-year-old man from Plainfield Township and the other a 32-year-old woman from New Lenox Township, Hoffmeyer said.

She said it was unknown what drugs were in the 33-year-old’s body as none were found at the scene, but suspected heroin was found at the scene of the 32-year-old’s death.

On June 6, officers in Lockport responded to an apparent overdose death of a 31-year-old woman at her home, Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said.

On June 7, officers in Wilmington found a 41-year-old man dead of suspected opioid overdose in a residence, Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Mitchell said.

Summers’ office recommends people go to Will County office building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, to obtain Narcan and fentanyl test strips. They also can get those items by calling 815-774-7486.