Coroner: 8 probable drug overdose deaths in less than 24 hours in Will County

The Will County Coroner said it is investigating eight probable overdose deaths across the county which occurred in less than 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said the eight cases took place in Joliet, New Lenox, Lockport and Wilmington. Her office released an alert on Facebook warning residents “to understand that there is likely street drugs that contain lethal doses of fentanyl.”

“It’s bad,” Summers said. “And when you have that many (deaths) happen in less than 24 hours, I feel as a public servant that we need to put that warning out.”

Summers added she could not disclose the names, ages or genders of those who died until her office received the results from toxicology reports, which typically take eight to 12 weeks.

“It’s not like TV,” she said. “There’s actually a method, a scientific method, to do this.”

Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said his department responded on Monday to an apparent overdose death of a 31-year-old woman in her home in the 500 block of East Division Street. Huff said officers found what appeared to be heroin at the scene.

County officials have been warning of the rising number drug overdoses since last year.

Late last year, Kathleen Burke, Will County’s director of substance use initiatives, said data from the coroner’s office showed the number of opioid deaths in 2021 were up significantly compared to 2020.

Burke said Wednesday the trend of increasing overdoses had continued during the first half of 2022. She said the county had recorded 40 overdose deaths over a four-month span this year alone.

“We need everybody to be on high alert,” Burke said.

She added the danger was due to the widespread inclusion of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine. Burke said fentanyl was being mixed with all sorts of other drugs, and when users aren’t familiar with opioids, there is a risk of them overdosing.

To combat the danger, Burke said users need to have Narcan, brand name of naloxone, on hand. The medicine is used to reverse opioid overdoses. Burke said her team has also worked to give out test strips to users so they can test whether fentanyl is in the drug they are using.

“It doesn’t matter what drug you use,” Burke said. “You need to have Narcan, and you shouldn’t use alone.”

Burke added that Narcan waas available for anyone at several micro food pantries located throughout Will County. A map of the pantries is available at willcountyhealth.org/maps.

Burke said anyone in need of Narcan or other resources for those facing a substance use disorder can call her office at 708-205-5782.