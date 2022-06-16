Storms might relieve Joliet after days of scorching heat

Though summer does not start officially until Tuesday, the sizzling heat has settled on top of the Midwest and shows no sign of relenting.
Storms are expected to hit Joliet overnight after several days of sweltering heat that has reportedly claimed one man’s life in Will County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the temperature in Joliet was at 95 degrees with a heat index of 103 degrees, according to a statement posted on Facebook from Brian Delach, meteorologist for Joliet Weather Center.
The area has been under an excessive heat warning that was supposed to expire at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“Some thunderstorms will bring an end to this heat later on tonight,” Delach said.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service expect a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday evening. The storms are expected to occur between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday will still have hot weather with a high near 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be a bit cooler, with temperatures in the upper 70s and mid-80s.
On Tuesday evening, Delach noted Joliet recorded a high of 99 degrees with a heat index of 111 degrees, making it one of the hottest days since 2012.
A 33-year-old Richton Park man was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox from possible heat exposure, according to Will County Coroner Laurie Summers.
Her office urged “everyone to stay hydrated and safe during this weeks extreme heat conditions.”
Early next week, Joliet will still have hot weather, with temperatures ranging up to 98 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, “mortality begins to increase exponentially as the heat increases or stays above a heat index of 104 degrees.”
The Will County Emergency Management Agency has a list of cooling centers on its website. Visit willcountyema.org/warmingcooling.