Officers nab teen who robbed Joliet convenience store: cops

joliet — A 16-year-old was arrested after he stole vape cartridges from a convenience store near the Cass Street bridge, police said.

About 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to Western Grocery Store, 308 Western Avenue, for a report of a robbery, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined a 16-year-old entered the store and attempted to buy four vape cartridges, English said.

When the cashier asked the teen for payment, he grew angry and implied he was armed with a knife, English said.

“The juvenile grabbed the merchandise and fled the store,” English said.

A description of the 16-year-old was broadcast to other officers checking the area, English said.

The 16-year-old was found near Plainfield Road and Douglas Street but he ran away from officers, English said.

Officers caught up with the teen and arrested him in the 600 block of Mason Avenue, English said.

The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.