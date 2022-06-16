NWS: Joliet area to get reprieve from heat, humidity for Father’s Day weekend

joliet — The Joliet area will see a very brief reprieve from the extreme heat and humidity over Father’s Day weekend, before the blazing temperatures descend again next week, according to the National Weather Service.

While Friday’s high temperature was forecast to reach near 85 degrees, Saturday’s high is expected to reach only 76 degrees, and Sunday’s is expected to reach near 85, according to the weather service forecast. That’s after Joliet experienced 95 at midday on Thursday.

“It is going to be cooler, I mean relatively speaking,” said weather service meteorologist Kevin Doom.

But Doom warned that starting Monday, the humidity and heat is set to return.

How hot?

Monday’s high is expected to be near 96 degrees and Tuesday’s is expected near 98 degrees.

That means In the Northern Hemisphere, meteorological summer began on June 1, but astronomical summer begins June 21. That is the date of the summer solstice, or the day with the longest daylight hours of the year.

Doom said the most important advice for residents navigating that heat was to avoid strenuous activity outside and avoid prolonged periods outdoors.

“When it’s this hot, it’ll sneak up on you,” he said. “Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are very real concerns.”

The Will County Coroner’s Office reported the death of a 33-year-old man from Richton Park from possible heat exposure on Tuesday.

For those who might need to be outdoors because of work, Doom advised they take breaks in the shade or preferably somewhere with air conditioning. They should be well-hydrated and put on sunscreen.

He added that kids and pets should not be left in cars and advised residents to check in on their elderly loved ones.

For the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.



