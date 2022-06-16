Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree: cops

joliet — A 26-year-old motorcycle operator died after he attempted to pass another vehicle, lost control, struck a tree and was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

The man was driving a Yamaha motorcycle about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday and approaching the intersection of McDonald Avenue and Enterprise Drive, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The area is in the far west side of Joliet, close to Interstate 55 and southwest of the Joliet Regional Airport.

Officers learned the man was heading north on McDonald Avenue, attempted to pass another vehicle that was also traveling in the same direction, English said.

The man lost control of his motorcycle, left the road, struck a tree and was ejected from his motorcycle, English said. He landed on the roadway.

The man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. He later died from his injuries in the crash.





Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office has not released the man’s identity as of Thursday morning.