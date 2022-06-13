Driver connected to Round Lake Beach homicide crashes in Joliet: cops

Round Lake Beach — A vehicle connected to a Round Lake Beach triple homicide investigation was involved in a crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet on Monday and one person has been hospitalized, police said.
Three bodies were discovered by police in a Round Lake Beach home earlier Monday.
At close to 4 p.m. Monday, state police troopers responded to an emergency broadcast regarding a vehicle wanted in connection with the homicide investigation in Round Lake Beach, Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones said.
Round Lake Beach is in Lake County and about 74 miles north of Joliet.
Troopers from the Chicago district of Illinois State Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Cook County, but the vehicle fled from the scene, Jones said.
“The suspect vehicle eventually crashed near Interstate 80 at Water Street in Joliet,” Jones said.
Water Street is in Joliet’s East Side and is below the I-80 bridge that crosses the Des Plaines River.
One person was taken a hospital “with unknown injuries,” Jones said.
“The vehicle crashed through a guardrail at the beginning of, but not over, the elevated portion of the bridge,” Jones said.
Joliet police officers provided scene security and traffic control following a vehicle crash that began on westbound I-80 and came to a final rest near the area of Water Street and Duncan Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Earlier in the day, at about 1:40 p.m., police performed a welfare check at a residence in the 200 block of East Camden Lane in Round Lake Beach, according to a statement from the Round Lake Beach Police Department.
Police discovered three people dead inside, police said.
Following that discovery, officers opened an active homicide investigation. The second person of interest was later taken into custody, police said.
Round Lake Deputy Chief Wayne Wilde Jr. declined to release any information about the identities of the victims or the person of interest.