Man wounded in shooting in Joliet: cops

Joliet — A 32-year-old man was shot in Joliet on Friday and has been hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

His name was not released.

About 1:50 p.m. Friday, officers arrived at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet after a report the man had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers determined the man was in critical condition, English said. Officers learned the shooting had taken place in the 300 block of Oneida Street, and the man had been shot while near a vehicle. The area is north of West Jefferson Street and south of Cass Street.

Detectives are working to identify suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the investigations unit of the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.

People who want to provide information anonymously can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.