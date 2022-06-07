Drop boxes open for Will County mail-in voters ahead of June 28 election

Will County voters wanting to turn in their mail-in ballots for the June 28 primary election can deposit their ballot into one of nine drop boxes located around the county.

The Will County Clerk’s Office said it placed the drop boxes strategically throughout the county to serve the voters in each region.

Drop boxes are under camera surveillance in the following locations:

·The Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet. Voters may drive up and deposit their ballots at any time into the outdoor drop box.

·Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Located inside the library.

·Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort. Located inside the library.

·Governor State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Located inside the university’s main building.

·Joliet Public Library’s Black Road Branch, 3395 Black Rd., Joliet. Located inside the library.

·Naperville 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville. Located inside the library.

·Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield. Located inside the library.

·White Oak Library, 121 E. Eighth St., Lockport. Located inside the library.

·Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington. Located inside the library.

For all indoor drop boxes, visit willcountyclerk.com for a list of hours which host facilities are open.

Nearly 16,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been requested in the county as of Monday, according to the Will County Clerk’s Office. More than 5,300 early in-person and mail-in ballots have been cast in the county as of Monday.