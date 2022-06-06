June 06, 2022
Troy English Learners meet proficiency on state ACCESS assessment

By Shaw Local News Network
Students from left: Noel Lopez, Peng Liang Heng, Quyen Tu Tran, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Navarro, Iris Thammavongsa, Stephanie Ceballos, Yoselin Renteria and Diego Diaz. Staff from left: Troy Middle School English Language Learners Specialists Maggie Etherington and Kristin Dahl, and T.M.S. Principal Renee Marski

Troy Middle School has announced that eight of its English Learner students have met state proficiency standards on the ACCESS assessment this spring.

ACCESS, or Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State, is an English language proficiency test designed to measure English language learners’ social and academic proficiency in English.

They are Stephanie Ceballos, Diego Diaz, Elizabeth Gonzalez-Navarro, Noel Lopez, Leangheng Peng, Yoselin Renteria, Iris Thammavongsa and Quyen Tu Tran.