Troy Middle School Symphonic Band participates at SuperState

The Troy Middle School Symphonic Band recently performed at the Illinois SuperState Concert Band Festival at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Hosted by the University of Illinois Bands, the festival took place in May.

Illinois middle school and high school bands apply to participate in SuperState by submitting a recording in a competitive application.

Members of the band are William Buchanan, Olivia Diaz, Cara Konieczny, Gabriela Popova, Claire Wellman, Michayla Rhymes, Niko Martinez, Natasha Barowsky, Malorie Berry, Mason Bross, Avery Cooper, Abigail Fagan, Layla McKinney, Caylinn Mitchell, Caitlyn Podell, Samuel Racutt, Kelsey Sandin, Colbie Siksta, Leah Warren, Khristian Lestz, Hector Lopez, Emma Roberts, Sana Ahmad, Violet Freeman, Maddex Gourley, Gavin Rodriguez, Lucas Terrazas, Madeline Woods, Zeb Zamoras, Leah Blunk, Noah Tarver, Holli Coughlen, Hannah Monday, Angelo Noriega, Bailey Williams, Dylan Ziegler, Laurynn Faulkner, Alexix Waszczyk, Devion Campbell, Ethan Steg, Mia Eggman, Joseph Ferreti-Raucci, Dominic Larkin, Sofia Mancilla, Caleb Price and Dylan Trainor.

The Troy Symphonic Band this spring also performed at the Prairie State Middle School Concert Band Festival at Wentz Hall on the campus of North Central College in Naperville, and the Symphonic Band together with the Troy Concert Band participated in the IGSMA State Festival at Lockport High School.