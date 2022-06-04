The Force returns to Joliet with Star Wars Day

The event described by one devotee as Disney World for Star Wars fans returned to downtown Joliet on Saturday.
Smiles were everywhere, and people noticed.
“It’s feels great to have it back,” said Luis Marquez of Hammond, Indiana, who was among hundreds in costume who helped turn downtown into a Star Wars universe for the afternoon.
“It feels great to see people smiling and enjoying it,” Marquez said. “There’s a good vibe here.”
Several of the people interviewed at the event commented on the smiling faces as Star Wars Day returned for the first time since 2019 after a two-year interruption induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the world of Star Wars devotees, the Joliet event has recognition that spans beyond the city limits and even the nation’s borders, said Nick Jakus, a member of the 501st Legion, an organization of Star Wars costumers in multiple countries.
“There’s nothing like this,” Jakus of Chicago said. “It’s literally our own small Disney World. I don’t think you have another place that closes off its city like this.”
Joliet and even downtown wasn’t actually entirely closed off for the event. But a section of Chicago and Clinton streets that surround the Joliet Public Library, which organizes Star Wars Day, was shut off. And, the streets were filled with people and Star Wars-themed games for kids.
“It’s very cool and very well put together,” said Gil Smit of Orland Park as his daughter played a miniature golf game with a Star Wars theme. “It’s fun for the whole family.”
This was the 11th Star Wars Day, an event started by the library to to spur interest in reading. The event includes authors of Star Wars books and artists with Star Wars works.
The event did not appear to have the 10,000 attendance claimed at the last Star Wars Day, although attendance always is an estimate since there is no admission to the event.
But Dave Dorman, who was selling Lucasfilm prints, described it as “very crowded.”
“It’s really fun to see all the families and all the kids come out,” Dorman said. “It’s the Star Wars family, and we’re all part of it.”
Star Wars Day typically attracts people from Joliet, surrounding towns and beyond.
“It’s one of the last things I do before I ship out to the Army,” Landon Garcia of Schererville, Indiana, said of his trip to Joliet on Saturday after having his photo taken with a line of Star Wars costumers in front of the library.
The library courtyard with its statue of 17th Century explorer Louis Joliet, the city’s namesake, was a scene of daylong photos with Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, the big, hairy Wookiee who stood in one place for what seemed like an endless stream of children and grown-ups who wanted to have a picture with the creature.
In another setting, the guy in the Chewbacca costume could make a lot of money for those photos, said Jakus, the 501st Legion member. But in Joliet no one is charging. There is no admission to the event itself.
“There are a lot of events that we look forward to,” Jakus said. “But, honestly, this is an event that we love to do.”