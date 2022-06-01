It’s the Star Wars Day that almost wasn’t in Joliet

It’s Star Wars Day on Saturday, and it almost did not happen.

The event in downtown Joliet attracted 10,000 people the last time it was held in 2019, and Star Wars Day had become an attraction for the Chicago region and beyond. But COVID-19 concerns canceled the event for the next two years, and the lack of momentum nearly stopped Star Wars Day for good.

The Joliet Public Library announced in December that it would end Star Wars Day and instead offer a downscaled substitute that would basically involve a couple of movie nights for families during the summer of 2022.

The outcry from the public and city officials was swift, and in a matter of days library Executive Director Megan Millen appeared before the Joliet City Council to say Star Wars Day was back on.

It will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, starting with the usual parade of re-enactors portraying Star Wars characters.

Lathan Goumas - lgoumas@shawmedia.com A line of Tusken Raiders marches in the 2014 Star Wars Day parade.

The sudden end and then revival of Star Wars Day has led to some good, Millen said.

“It’s really taking a community effort,” Millen said, nothing the library is getting more help than ever before in organizing what will be the 11th Star Wars Day.

The library wanted to end Star Wars Day primarily because the event became bigger it became more burd ensome to organize and oversee. But when Millen said the library could use some help, several other government agencies, civic groups and businesses stepped in to help.

Members of the Rebel Legion and 501st Legion pose for a group photo in the courtyard in front of the Joliet Public Library at a past Star Wars Day. (Eric Ginnard)

“We’re getting different volunteers and people who are truly excited about it,” Millen said. “There’s a good synergy.”

Joliet city government and Joliet Township government were among those who joined in preparations this year.

Township Supervisor Angel Contreras was among those who did not want to see Star Wars Day go away and reached out to the library to offer help.

“I said the township and trustees want to make sure this event keeps happening,” Contreras said. “It is the biggest family-friendly, daytime downtown event we have.”

The township will take care of garbage pickup at Star Wars Day on Saturday, something Contreras said he learned is essential for an event’s success from one of his first jobs in janitorial work.

The parade this year will be on Chicago Street and start at the Will County Office Building.

Star Wars Day will include bands, food trucks, and vendors with Star Wars merchandise. Star Wars authors and artists will be there.

This year vendors will be in the Renaissance Center, a venue provided by Joliet Junior College and another example of how participation in the event has spread.

Contreras joined planning meetings for the event and said that he sensed the enthusiasm described by Millen among other newcomers to Star Wars Day preparations.

