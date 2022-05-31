Will County police reports: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

·Stanford Abbott Jr., 34, of the 1300 block of North William Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Tuesday on a charge of drug possession.

·Markas Bowden, 45, of the 400 block of Hoxie Avenue in Calumet City was arrested by Tinley Park police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on a charge of retail theft.

·Jerry Bryant, 40, of the 500 block of North Briggs Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet Metra Narcotic Squad police and booked into the Will County jail on Tuesday on a charges of drug possession and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

·Burhanuddin Fakhruddin Cutlerywala, 25, of the 24000 block of West Champion Drive in Plainfield was arrested by state police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography.

·Samson Garcia, 36, of the 300 block of Wintree Lane in New Lenox was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence.

·David Grocesley Jr., 63, of the 200 block of Sherman Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Friday on charges of criminal damage to property.

·Adam Hellman, 26, of the 1700 block of South Dixie Highway Trail in Crete was arrested by Crete police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

·Mark Isom, 42, of the 700 block of Grant Avenue in Chicago was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Thursday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

·Carrington Johnson, 25, of the 700 block of Patterson Road in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery.

·Julius Lewis, 44, of the 400 block of Grant Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

·Thurmond Leon Lurry, 45, of the 0-100 block of Peale Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence.

·Basil McClain, 50, of the 4600 block of West Offner Road in Monee was arrested by Crete police and booked into the Will County jail on Monday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a weapon.

·Miguel Patino-Arroyo, 35, of the 1100 block of Clement Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated driving while under the influence.

·Brittany Shaver, 35, of the 0-100 block of South Geneva Street in Elgin was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Monday on a charge of criminal trespassing.

·Dolores Zambrano, 38, of the 23000 block of South Harlem Avenue in Frankfort was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail on Wednesday on charges of criminal damage to property and residential burglary.