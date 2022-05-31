Plainfield North graduate receives Fullbright Scholarship

Plainfield North High School graduate Rachael Lau has been selected among the 2022-23 Fullbright Research Scholars.

Lau is a doctoral candidate in civil and environmental engineering with a focus on geophysical disaster mitigation. She is a Rhodes graduate fellow in interdisciplinary research and a co-founder of the National Academy of Engineering’s Call to Action on the COVID-19 crisis.

Lau co-founded and co-manages a research cohort on earthquake risk and resiliency between Duke and the Institute of Engineering in Kathmandu, Nepal, and is an incoming researcher at the National Society for Earthquake Technology in Nepal. She currently serves as the President of the Southeast Region of Engineers Without Borders, USA. She is a 2020 Duke graduate with a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering with a focus in water resources engineering and certificate in Global Development Engineering.