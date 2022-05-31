Joliet woman charged with reckless homicide in connection with fiery fatal crash

A Joliet woman has been charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence in connection with a fiery wreck earlier this year that killed a clinical professional counselor, police said.

Maria Aiello, 46, of Joliet, was charged on Friday with causing the March 15 crash at the intersection of Glenwood and Springfield avenues that killed 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney.

Aiello was driving a Chevy Trax when she slammed into the back of the Acura TLX Pagan-Romney was driving, according to a Joliet crash report. Pagan-Romney was stopped at a red light at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

The Acura was pushed into a tree and burst into flames, police said.

Officers “attempted to extinguish the flames with multiple fire extinguishers long enough to remove the driver from the vehicle, however the fire would not cease,” a police report said.

“Multiple attempts were made to open the driver and passenger door of the vehicle, however the doors would not function,” the report said.

Pagan-Romney, the driver of the Acura, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Pagan-Romney’s office is two blocks from the crash scene.

A February 2017 press release said Aiello was hired as an investigator with the Will County Public Defender’s Office.

“Prior to joining the Will County Public Defender’s Office, she was employed by the Chief Judge’s Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court as a court Interpreter,” the press release said.