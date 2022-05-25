Rainy end of work week in Joliet but sunshine returns for Memorial Day weekend

will county — The Joliet area is expected to see a clear Memorial Day weekend after a rainy, and possibly stormy, end to the work week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast called for showers and scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday.

Zachary Yack, a meteorologist at the NWS Chicago Office, said some showers are also expected through Thursday in the Joliet area, although nothing too severe. Still, the forecast said there is a possibility of thunderstorms after 10 a.m. on Thursday with breezes as high as 15 miles per hour.

Yack added the rainy weather is expected to dissipate by late Friday. The NWS said it expects about a 50% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m.

But the weekend should be much clearer, according to the NWS.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 76 degrees.

Sunday will see sunny conditions with a high near 83 degrees.

On Monday, which is Memorial Day, conditions are expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 90 degrees.

“We’re looking at a pretty nice weekend,” Yack said.

Several public events are planned for Memorial Day on Monday in various municipalities throughout Will County, including at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

For the latest weather forecast from the NWS in your area, visit weather.gov.