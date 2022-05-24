Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Joliet

Joliet — A 55-year-old woman died after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle on Essington Road in Joliet, police said.

She was the fourth roadway fatality in Will County within two days. Three Plainfield men died Saturday in a Manhattan Township crash on U.S. 52.

The Will County Coroner’s Office late Monday identified the woman as Maryann C. Dickey of Joliet.

About 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed a 16-year-old female was driving a GMC Yukon SUV south on Essington Road in the curb lane, English said.

A 55-year-old woman, later identified as Dickey, was driving a Nissan Altima sedan and exited a private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road, facing the eastbound direction, English said.

The parking lot was for the plaza that has Subway, Hamburgerseria, and Double J’s bar, English said.

When the Nissan Altima crossed the southbound lanes of Essington Road, the GMC Yukon struck the driver side of the Nissan Altima, English said.

Dickey was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where she was pronounced dead at 10:23 p.m., according to the coroner’s said. The final cause and manner of her death will be determined at a later date, the coroner’s office said.

The 16-year-old driver was uninjured, English said. He declined to disclose her name because of her age.

The crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department’s traffic division.