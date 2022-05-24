Man fired gunshots into the air during party in Joliet: cops

A man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to police he fired shots into the air while attending a party over the weekend in the southeast side of Joliet, police said.

There were no injuries reported following the shooting, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 1800 block of Mills Road where a resident had found bullet holes in their steel-sided barn, English said. The resident told police they had heard multiple gunshots fired overnight before finding the damage.

A party had taken place overnight at a nearby residence, English said.

The area is south of Interstate 80 in Joliet and about 520 yards from New Covenant Community Church, 1995 Mills Road, Joliet.

Police found spent 9 mm shell casings near the area where the party was held, English said

Officers spoke with Ramiro Zavala, 51, of Joliet, who admitted firing a 9 mm handgun into the air during the party, English said. Zavala was arrested and police recovered a 9 mm handgun.

English said it was “unknown why shots had been fired at this party.”

He said officers determined the gunfire that struck the barn had come from the party held down the street at the residence on Mills Road.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, Zavala was taken to the Will County jail on a $5,000 bond. He will need to post $500 for his release and remains in jail as of Monday.

Prosecutors charged Zavala with reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.