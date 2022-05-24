Joliet Township High Schools Foundation holding golf outing fundraiser June 16

The Joliet Township High Schools Foundation will hold its 21st annual Wadsworth Golf Outing fundraiser at noon Thursday, June 16 at Inwood Golf Course.

The Foundation raises funds to provide scholarships to qualified graduating seniors form Joliet Township high schools. This year, scholarships will total almost $53,000. Mini-grants also are awarded to staff and students to help enrich the learning experience of students from District 204.

Golf Outing participants will enjoy a wonderful afternoon starting with the complimentary Bloody Mary Bar and light lunch. During the 18 holes, golfers purchasing a wristband can enjoy games, challenges and a putting contest. All golfers receive a goodie bag.

The event will end with a 19th hole celebration including an outstanding cookout buffet dinner as other prizes will be awarded. Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle, liquor raffle and bucket raffles.

Shortly after the event, a virtual online auction of possibly 100 items ore more will take place.

There are still a few foursome positions available, as well as event sponsorships. Send all inquiries to Mark Turk at 815-922-4065 or mlturk05@comcast.net.