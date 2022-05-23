Will County deputy gets trial date but waits on evidence

Joliet, Will County, Mokenq — Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Edward Goewey got a trial date on Monday but was still waiting on subpoenaed evidence related to his arrest after a December incident at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena.

Goewey is seeking documents about the incident and school policy from St. Mary’s and the Diocese of Joliet.

Goewey was accused of yelling at school officials and refusing to leave when he showed up Dec. 3 and allegedly insisted on the removal of a student believed to have been making threats at the elementary school.

He was off-duty at the time and had three children attending St. Mary’s.

A trial was set for July 18, although Goewey’s attorney Bob Bodach said he was concerned about not yet getting evidence for which he issued subpoenas to the school and diocese.

Attorney Bob Bodach (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I have a subpoena that has not been addressed by either party,” Bodach said during an appearance in Will County Court.

Judge Brian Barrett set the trial date and another court date for May 31 before the trial to deal with the subpoenas.

Bodach said the subpoenaed evidence was to have been provided by Monday.

Barrett said it could be that it had been filed in the courthouse but not yet provided to him.

After the court appearance, Bodach said he is looking for all documented communication possessed by the school and the diocese concerning Goewey’s incident at St. Mary’s.

He is also looking for school policy regarding such incidents.

“It’s our understanding that they have changed (policy) since this incident,” he said.

Goewey and his wife removed their children from the school after the incident.

They have had support from other parents from the school, several of whom were at the courthouse on Monday. About 35 parents came to the courthouse in April when Bodach attempted to have the disorderly conduct charge dismissed but was denied by Barrett.

























.

on his has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and has been accused of



