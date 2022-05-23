Lockport Board of Education recognizes 2022 SkillsUSA State finishers

The Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education recognized the state finishers of the SkillsUSA Illinois State Leadership and Skills Conference at its May 16 meeting.

This year’s competition was held on April 30 at the Peoria Civic Center. Lockport sent 30 students to the state competition after taking a qualifying test in February. Students competed in their respective competitions and were judged by industry professionals.

Teachers within the LTHS College and Career Applications Department prepare teams for the state and national SkillsUSA competitions each year. The following students placed in the top three of their respective competitions:

Brent Paller - First place, Power Equipment Technology

Riley DiVita - Second place, Automotive Service Technology

Jake Haas, Trevor Dooley, David Pehlke, John Kamper - Second Place, Teamworks

Vanessa Cuellar, Lilah Bergbower - Second place, 3D Animation

Davin Galeher - Third place, Power Equipment Technology

Paller, Cuellar, Bergbower, DiVita, Trinity Muszynski, Robert Karbarz and Kyle Brown will participate in the SkillsUSA National Competition from June 20 through June 24 in Atlanta, Georgia.