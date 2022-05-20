St. Coletta’s Caritas Benefit silent auction open until May 21

Though tickets have sold out for the St. Coletta’s of Illinois Foundation’s 69th annual Caritas Benefit at the Tinley Park Convention Center, participation in the event’s silent auction is still available at www.stcolettasofil.org.

Those interested should select Caritas Benefit on the website to place an online bid. More than 50 items and packages are available, including a golf outing at Crystal Tree Golf and Country Club, an escape to Galena’s DeSoto House or a Wines for Humanity tasting in the bidder’s own home.

Proceeds will support St. Coletta’s mission to serve children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Beverly native Willam Waddell will be honored at the event for his outstanding commitment to the disable community and those in need.

Online bidding will close at 9 p.m. the night of the event, May 21. For information, visit St. Coletta’s website or call Linda Lopez at 708-342-5298.