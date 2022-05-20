Heritage Corridor Convention awarded $1.5M grant for Route 66 revitalization

The Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, in coordination with more than a dozen municipalities, has been awarded a $1.5 million grant under the Route 66 Grant Program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Office of Tourism.

The grant program was open to Illinois’ Certified Conventions and Visitors Bureaus and funding will develop or enhance sites along Route 66 while prioritizing projects focused on future transportation and tourism trends such as electric vehicles, according to a news release.

To mark the route’s 100th anniversary, the Heritage Corridor worked with the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, Visit Springfield and Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau to develop an integrated statewide marketing campaign, exciting new projects and enhancements to existing attractions that set the stage for a journey along all 300 miles of the road within Illinois.

According to a recent news release from the Heritage Corridor Convention and Visitors Bureau, these initiatives will elevate the Illinois Route 66 experience for tourists from all over the world, enabling them to take epic road trips within the state for years to come.

Projects in the CVB’s application included a new Route 66 Welcome Center celebrating the first 100 miles of Illinois Route 66, two EV parking lots along the road, a series of 14 interactive signs in communities along the route, new exhibits and signage at three museums and statewide marketing efforts in conjunction with partners across the state.

For information, visit heritagecorridorcvb.com.



