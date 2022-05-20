2 Joliet men arrested in narcotics investigation: state police

Two Joliet men were arrested last Tuesday on drug and weapons charges in an ongoing narcotics investigation, the Illinois State Police announced.

The Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team (WCPAT) arrested Levelle Barfield Jr., 25 of Joliet, and Lee Barfield Jr., 28 of Joliet, on multiple charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, including heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a news release.

Around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, WCPAT agents executed multiple search warrants in Joliet and Crest Hill as part of as the investigation. Police also seized one loaded handgun, one loaded rifle, U.S. currency, and a stolen vehicle.

Levelle and Lee Barfield were jailed in Will County Jail. Two other men who were arrested during the execution of the warrants were charged with misdemeanor weapons violations and released with an I-bond.

Bond for Levelle Barfield was set at $250,000 and $75,000 for Lee Barfield. They must pay 10 percent of their bond to be released.

Police said they are encouraging the public to call WCPAT at 815-726-6377 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.

WCPAT is comprised of personnel from the Illinois State Police, Joliet Police Department, Plainfield Police Department, Romeoville Police Department, and Crest Hill Police Department.