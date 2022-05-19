Will County Board OKs drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in Joliet Township

The Will County Board approved a zoning change and special use permit for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center proposed for a property off Route 53 in Joliet Township on Thursday.

The rehabilitation center is planned for a building at 2019 Chicago St. The applicant is Bipin Sharma who runs two other centers in the Joliet area through his company, Existential Counselor Society, to treat men with substance use disorders.

The board tabled the issue at its April meeting. A few residents in a nearby subdivision complained about the proposal at that meeting, though they expressed more frustration with the pre-existing traffic issues along Route 53.

But on Thursday, when the meeting opened for public comments on the center, about two dozen people lined up, nearly all of whom were supportive of Sharma and his proposal. Many were either clients of Sharma’s or family of clients treated at Existential Counselor Society.

They spoke glowingly of Sharma’s approach and dedication to his clients.

Lynn Ingram, of Elwood, speaks in support of the proposed in-patient rehabilitation facility in Joliet Township at the Will County Board Meeting. Thursday, May 19 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Elwood resident Lynn Ingram said her son, Daniel, who was present, “struggled for years with drugs and alcohol.” Two years after he went through Sharma’s program, Ingram said her son is sober, has a new career and is “thriving.”

“Having the services of ECS right here in Will County, really I believe, saved his life,” Ingram said.

Mokena resident Michael Cervantes, 57, said he had “given up” on himself about a year ago dealing with his substance use disorder. He said he had been to several treatment centers with little success, but eventually found his way to one of Sharma’s facilities. Cervantes said he celebrated one year of continuous sobriety earlier this month.

“Coming to ECS helped me figure out why I used drugs and alcohol,” Cervantes said. “It helped me to figure out who and what I am and what I needed to do to live a somewhat happy and productive life.”

Other professionals who have worked with Sharma praised him for not seeking to profit off his centers, but instead focusing on their wellbeing, even if they couldn’t pay for the services.

The personal stories shared brought one board member to tears.

The nearly 43,000-square-foot property on Chicago Street previously was used by the Fraternal Order of Eagles as a club and tavern, according to county documents. Sharma said he plans to provide 13 beds at what would be his third center. Clients typically stay at the facility temporarily, for about 28 days, before transitioning to longer-term programs.

Sharma said he understood the concerns of residents in the area. While there is still a stigma around addiction, Sharma said, he takes his relationship with neighbors seriously and has never had an issue at either of his first two centers.

The Existential Counselor Society won approval from the Will County Board for a new rehabilitation center to treat those with alcohol and drug addictions at 2019 S. Chicago St. in Joliet Township. Some residents living nearby opposed the project because of the traffic already on Route 53. (Alex Ortiz)

“I run (my centers) with a fierce sense of discipline,” he said. “I make sure that people understand that we respect our community.”

He added the proposed center on Chicago Street is in an “ideal” location because it’s not next to any homes and the property had sat vacant before he purchased it. Sharma said it’s also not large enough for many other types of businesses to use. He said his center also wouldn’t significantly contribute to the traffic congestion along Route 53.

Sharma opened his first center on Manhattan Road in Joliet Township in 2016 and his second on Richards Street in Joliet last year. He estimated he’s treated more than 1,400 people through his program.

A supermajority of at least 20 members was required to approve the zoning change and permit since a company which owns property adjacent to Sharma’s land filed a protest petition with the county against the proposed center.

Ultimately, 21 members voted for the zoning change, and two abstained. Sharma said he was relieved after a “stressful” month trying to earn enough support and was heartened to see so many of his clients come to share their stories to help him.

Sharma said he aims to open his third rehabilitation center “as soon as possible.”

“With the time that I have, my objective is to help as many people (as I can) before I pass away,” he said.