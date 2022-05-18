Joliet teen charged with shooting another teen outside a Plainfield elementary school

Will County prosecutors have identified a Joliet teen as the alleged shooter who wounded a 17-year-old in the leg outside of a Plainfield elementary school on Sunday.

Gabriel Rodriguez-McSwine, 16, was charged as an adult on Tuesday with the offense of attempted murder by firing a gun at a 17-year-old male on Sunday with the intent to kill him, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors alleged in the complaint that Rodriguez-McSwine fired the gun at the 17-year-old while on the property of Meadow View Elementary School, 2501 Mirage Avenue, Plainfield.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English declined to explain the motive behind the shooting. Representatives from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a message and call on Wednesday about the shooting.

English has said police consider the shooting “an isolated incident.”

Officers responded to the shooting and found the 17-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, English said. The teen was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

Rodriguez-McSwine was accused in the complaint of unlawfully carrying a 9 mm handgun after he had been previously convicted of burglary in a 2021 juvenile case.

Rodriguez-McSwine was arrested on Monday at Plainfield Central High School, which he attends.

During the investigation, detectives searched Rodriguez-McSwine’s residence and recovered a 9 mm handgun that police believe was used in the shooting, English said.

Rodriguez-McSwine remains in the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet. His bond has been set at $1 million.