Bothwell Farms shares harvest in Manhattan, New Lenox, 3 French Hens market in Morris

Brad and Karen Bothwell are joined by son Dylan inside one of their greenhouses. Farm stand season is in full swing for Bothwell Farms, which also shares its harvest at markets across Will and Grundy counties. A customer appreciation party is planned Sunday, July 13, in Manhattan. (Photo provided by Stephanie Irvine)

Bringing forth the freshest flavors of the season is the motivator at Bothwell Farms, offering its own retail locations in Manhattan and New Lenox, and delivering its produce to multiple farmers markets, including the 3 French Hens’ monthly market in Morris.

Until recently, the devotion to farm-to-table quality had meant six-hour drives in each direction to secure early sweet corn from southern Indiana to satisfy northern Illinoisans’ impatient cravings for one of the ultimate tastes of summer.

The local harvest date for corn and tomatoes is normally by July 10, said Brad Bothwell, who has owned the family-run business with wife Karen and son Dylan for about 15 years.

“[Our] son will be taking it over when my wife and I [decide to] hand the reins over to him,” said Bothwell, who lives at the Manhattan farm, home to six greenhouses and outdoor cultivation areas.

“We grow a lot of onions, tomatoes, sweet corn … carrots, radishes, beets, all kinds of leafy green lettuces and kale, zucchini, summer squash, cucumbers, pickles, potatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, cauliflower, broccoli," he said, noting the two biggest sellers are tomatoes and sweet corn.

He currently offers melon from Georgia, while his own harvest should be ready in about two to three weeks.

“We work with some Michigan farmers to bring some Michigan fruits – a lot of peaches, blueberries, cherries,“ he said.

The New Lenox site, which often partners with the nearby business Ranch Frostie, is anchored by a greenhouse and canopied retail area. While the greenhouses’ spring array of annuals and hanging plants has passed, they continue to offer houseplants, succulents and perennials.

Bothwell Farms participates in towns’ farmers markets in Tinley Park every Saturday; in Frankfort almost every Sunday; in New Lenox every Thursday evening; and the French country market organized by 3 French Hens from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each second Saturday through October, with Bothwell’s booth found in front of Cade’s Corner Pub at 424 Liberty St. There, it’s among 200 outdoor exhibitors offering everything from antiques and artisans’ hand-crafted items to fresh produce and flowers.

Since the pandemic, Bothwell has offered his own farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Manhattan farm location, with a changing lineup of a few added growers and vendors who take part. It first launched because there wasn’t a lot going on initially during the pandemic, he said.

“I decided we were going to be open,” Brad Bothwell said of the weekly event, noting he doesn’t charge for fellow vendors to participate. “[We] invited our farmers market friends to come out and set up. Some from Michigan [and the] north side of Chicago. … The public loved it. … We do bring animal rescues on occasion, adoption events on occasion, fundraising events."

Customer appreciation day

With no farmers market in Frankfort on Sunday, July 13, because of the Frankfort Bluegrass Festival weekend, Bothwell plans to pair his own home-grown market with a special annual event set under a large tent at the Manhattan location.

With sweet corn and tomatoes coming in full bore, Bothwell said he is throwing a free party with music by the Rockaholics among the attractions. Festivities open at 9 a.m., with the national anthem at 11 a.m., followed by the band.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Bothwell Farms

• WHERE: 13015 W. Smith Road in Manhattan, plus satellite farm stand at 1259 N. Cedar Road in New Lenox

• WHEN: Manhattan site open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, closing at 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays; New Lenox site opens at 9 a.m. daily

•INFORMATION: 815-955-2794; Manhattan site at facebook.com/BothwellFarms, New Lenox site’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/pv5cmmz5