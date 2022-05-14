Plainfield Central senior wins state journalism title

Plainfield Central High School senior Anesa Nevzadi is a 2022 state champion journalist. Navzadi won first place in the Video News category at the IHSA state championships on April 22 in Normal.
Twenty students from Plainfield Central, Plainfield South, Plainfield North and Plainfield East participated in the state finals. Each state competitor created a video about an electric truck company, according to a recent news release.
This was the first year Nevzadi took a journalism class. She plans to attend Columbia College this fall with a major in film.
Other state finishers were Plainfield Central junior Abby Timm, who took fourth in Yearbook Copy Writing, Plainfield South sophomore Richard Meyer took second place in Photo Storytelling, South sophomore Rachel Mackey took fourth in Review Writing and South sophomore Angelia Alvarado came sixth in News Writing.