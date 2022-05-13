Romeoville bank hostage-taker killed by police identified as Crest Hill man, name still withheld

The man who was shot and killed by police following a hostage situation at a Romeoville bank was identified by the Will County coroner as a 65-year-old Crest Hill resident but his name still has not been released.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers posted a news release on her office’s Facebook page about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, that said she was reporting the death of a 65-year-old Crest Hill man who was pronounced deceased at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook.

Summers’ news release said the man died as a “result of a gun shot wound.”

“The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” Summers’ news release stated.

Summers directed further questions to Illinois State Police. She did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

The man who took hostages while armed with a gun at Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road, had demanded that officers respond to the location, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was shot and killed by a Will County SWAT member who responded to the scene.

The man was transported to the AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook, Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said, where he was pronounced dead.

Police response Police officers at Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road, Romeoville, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Will County sheriff, Romeoville police and Illinois State Police officials did not release further details on Thursday about the hostage incident, such as why the SWAT team member shot the man or how many hostages were in the bank.

Jungles and Romeoville Police Chief Ken Kroll referred such questions on the incident to Illinois State Police, the agency investigating the SWAT team member’s shooting.

None of the hostages were injured during the incident.

Romeoville police officers were first to respond and established a perimeter around the bank. The officers were able to communicate with the man who agreed to allow the hostages inside the bank to walk out.

Will County SWAT crisis negotiators and tactical team members arrived at the scene. At one point, members of the SWAT team set up in front of the building in an armored rescue vehicle “in anticipation of the suspect exiting,” according to the sheriff’s office.

As the man began to exit the building, a member of the Will County SWAT team fired one round, striking the suspect.

Police said the man did not fire at police.



