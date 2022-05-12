Ex-con struck man with vehicle in Joliet after chasing after woman: cops

An ex-con on parole has been accused of striking a man with a vehicle in Joliet and putting three other people in danger by driving toward them following a related domestic disturbance.

Aliazar Blunt, 27, of the 300 block of Bluff Street, Joliet, has been charged with aggravated battery with a vehicle, aggravated assault with a vehicle and domestic battery in connection with the incident.

Blunt has been on parole since July 26, 2019, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was sent to prison in 2018 to serve a 9-year sentence for a home invasion conviction in Cook County.

About 11:40 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 100 block of Illinois Street regarding a disturbance, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When they arrived, officers determined that Blunt and a woman had been involved in a disturbance at another location earlier in the day, English said. She had gone to the Illinois Street residence to get away from Blunt.

“Blunt repeatedly sent messages to the victim that he was looking for her and was going to come to the Illinois Street address,” English said.

Blunt showed up and began threatening to fight people and attempted to attack two men on the scene, English said. The woman Blunt was looking for had attempted to intervene but he shoved her away.

Blunt then got into his vehicle and struck a man with it before leaving, English said. Police stopped nearby and arrested him without incident.

An ambulance arrived on scene but the victims refused medical assistance.

Blunt remains in jail as of Wednesday on a $75,000 bond.