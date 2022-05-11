2 men charged with Joliet home invasion

Two men have been charged with invading a Joliet man’s home while one of them was armed with a handgun.

Willie Harrison, 45, of Chicago, and Maurice Lain, 38, of Joliet, have been charged with home invasion and criminal trespass to a residence in connection with the March 29 incident on Dwight Avenue.

Willie Harrison (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors also charged Lain with unlawfully possessing a handgun during the incident.

About 1:45 a.m. on March 29, police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Dwight Avenue for a possible home invasion, Joliet Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they determined a resident was standing outside of his home when he was approached by two men and one of them was armed with a handgun, English said.

“The suspects forced the victim into the home and began asking what was in the house,” English said.

Maurice Lain (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Once in the house, a family member of the resident came out of a bedroom and yelled at the suspects to leave, English said. Both suspects fled the residence, he said.

Detectives investigating the case identified Harrison and Lain as suspects, English said.

About 6:30 p.m. on March 31, police found Harrison at the Shell gas station, 401 S. Larkin Ave., Joliet, and took him into custody, English said.

Harrison also was charged with possession of cocaine. English said police recovered suspected cocaine on Harrison when he was arrested.

On April 28, detectives secured a warrant for Lain’s arrest. Lain was taken to jail on Monday.