Nominate your Joliet neighbor for awards

The city is seeking nominees for the annual Neighborhood Hero Awards given to residents who show their civic pride by keeping outstanding yards.

Nominations are due June 13.

The city partners with Project Acclaim for the program. Winners get a celebratory yard sign and recognition from the City Council.

The city in a news release about the awards listed the criteria:

• Maintaining a neat lawn

• Use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping and other decorative features

• The exterior appearance of the residence must be in good condition

• Landscaping must be the resident’s own work

• Garbage cans must not be visible

• No use of artificial flowers

Nominations must include the address of the nominated property and a brief description of the reason for the nomination, particularly if there have been “obvious improvements” to the facade or residence, the release said.

Nominations can be sent to Project Acclaim by email or mail.

The email address is projectacclaim@gmail.com.

The mail address is: Project Acclaim, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, IL 60434.

For information, contact City Planner Jayne Bernhard at (815) 724-4052 or jbernhard@joliet.gov.