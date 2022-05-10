Mokena man charged with delivering cocaine, possessing guns

A Mokena man was briefly jailed on charges that he allegedly delivered cocaine, possessed other drugs and unlawfully possessed several handguns and rifles in 2019.

On Friday, Thomas Warden, 51, was taken to the Will County jail on several charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms without a firearm owner’s identification card.

Warden was investigated by agents with the Joliet Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Elizabeth Clausing. She provided a list of charges but no further information about Warden’s case.

Judge Dan Rippy signed a warrant on Aug. 24 for Warden’s arrest that carried a $750,000 bond. Warden was released from jail on Monday after posting 10% of his bond amount.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Warden that accused him of delivering cocaine on Sept. 27, 2019, Sept. 19, 2019 and Oct. 24, 2019.

Warden was accused in the indictment of possessing heroin and marijuana on Oct. 24, 2019.

The indictment alleged Warden did not have a valid firearm owner’s identification card when he was in possession of two 9 mm handguns, two 5.56 mm rifles and a Remington 700 .380-caliber rifle on Oct. 24, 2019.