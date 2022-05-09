Plainfield District 202 head named ‘Superintendent of Distinction’

Plainfield School District 202 Superintendent Lane Abrell was named the 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in a regional organization.

The Three Rivers Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA) honored Abrell at an awards luncheon on Wednesday in Springfield, according to a news release.

“I am very humbled and honored to be selected as the IASA Three Rivers Superintendent of Distinction,” Abrell said in a statement. “This honor is really credited to the fantastic staff, students, and community I have been fortunate to lead.”

Abrell has been an educator for 36 years and the head of District 202 for nine years.

The organization said those who nominated Abrell noted his several successes during his tenure, including implementing full-day kindergarten for all eligible students and foreign language at all middle schools.

The district also achieved and maintained financial “recognition” status from the Illinois State Board of Education for Plainfield schools and achieved a record level of participation and scores on Advanced Placement exams.

“Superintendents across Illinois navigated immense challenges this school year, so it really is an honor to standout and be recognized by your peers for outstanding leadership and elevating student success,” said IASA Executive Director Brent Clark in a statement. “Each of these superintendents are great examples of how strong leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward.”

The Three Rivers Region is comprised of Kendall, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Superintendents of Distinction are selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

District 202 serves about 25,000 students.