Joliet woman accused of leaving children outside bar while she was inside drinking: cops

A Joliet woman was arrested after she allegedly left her children alone in a vehicle outside a bar while she was inside drinking, police said.

About 9:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to Rey De Copas Bar, 723 Collins St., Joliet, for a report of four young children left unattended in a vehicle, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When police arrived they determined the children — ages 2, 3, 7 and 7 — had been left unattended inside of a vehicle while their mother, Adrienne Real, 35, of Joliet, was inside the bar drinking, English said.

Real allegedly had asked a bar security guard to go outside and check on her children, English said. The security guard called 911 after discovering the children were unattended.

Real was arrested on probable cause of endangering the life and health of a child and resisting a police officer.

“Officers placed Real into custody following a brief struggle,” English said.

The children were released to the custody of a grandparent, English said. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified of the incident.

Real was released on her own recognizance following her arrest. She’s scheduled to make a June 23 court appearance regarding the incident.