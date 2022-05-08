Man killed in Manhattan head-on crash

A 23-year-old man died in a head-on collision on Saturday in Manhattan Township.

Felix J. Covarrubias of Northlake was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 3:46 p.m. on South Cedar Road.

Covarrubias was driving in a Mazda that witnesses reported to be swerving before the collision, Will County Sheriff’s police said.

He had entered the oncoming lane when the Mazda collided with a Toyota SUV, according to the witnesses’ account.

The driver of the Toyota, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The collision occurred about a half-mile north of Bruns Road. Covarrubias had been driving northbound.

Paramedics from the Manhattan Township Fire Protection District arrived on the scene and found no signs of life on Covarrubias, police said.

He was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. at the scene, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s police continue to investigate the crash.



