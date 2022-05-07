Will County police reports: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Gregory Larkins, 48, of the 6400 block of South Marshfield Avenue in Chicago was arrested by the New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Staci Martin, 45, of the 21000 block of Tall Grass Drive in Mokena was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of manufacturing or delivering cocaine.

• Dominic Nino, 31, of the 16100 block of Golfview Drive in Lockport was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Gabriel Wachowiak, 23, of the 200 block of Ottawa Bend Drive in Morris was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Bradley Adam Warmac, 31, of the 18800 block of Wentworth Avenue in Lansing was arrested by the New Lenox police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence.