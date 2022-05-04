Joliet names economic development director

The city of Joliet has hired a new economic development director.

Cesar Suarez, now working for the city of Peoria, will come to Joliet, City Manager James Capparelli told the City Council at its Monday workshop meeting.

Capparelli said Suarez accepted an offer from Joliet on Monday and will join the city “at the end of the month.”

The city of Peoria website lists Suarez as a senior development specialist in its four-person economic development department.

Capparelli said Suarez has previous experience in Arizona and Hawaii and “has large shoes to fill in replacing Derek.”

Derek Conley, who was highly regarded by council members and helped usher in a number of new projects, including The Lion Electric Company factory now under construction, left as the city’s economic development director in February to take the same position in St. Charles.

The city since has contracted with Rod Tonelli, president of engineering and planning firm Reuttiger, Tonelli & Associates, to serve as interim economic development director.

Capparelli did not provide any other information about Suarez.

Councilman Larry Hug, chairman of the Economic Development Committee, said Tuesday that he did not know enough about Suarez to comment on him.

“I just found out about it last night,” Hug said, referring to Capparelli’s announcement at the meeting. “I know nothing about the economic development director they’re bringing in.”