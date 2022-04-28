Will County police reports: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Frank Barefield, 52, of the 800 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery.

• Karen Danielian, 55, of the 1300 block of Mayfield Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Eric Lemons, 41, of the 400 block of Railroad Street in Wilmington was arrested by Wilmington police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

• Jordan Lesley, 26, of the 200 block of Fairmont Avenue in Lockport was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

• Brian Rivera, 22, of the 400 block of Hunter Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of obstructing justice, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and violating bail bond.

• Bryan Romolt, 30, of the 8600 block of Dory Lane in Willow Springs was arrested by Willow Springs police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.

• Jason Taylor, 25, of the 1400 block of Breezy Way in Bolingbrook was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of burglary and identity theft.

• Nathaniel Walker, 36, of the 1100 block of Parkwood Drive in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on a charge of theft.