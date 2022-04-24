Will County hires new human resources director

Will County government has a new director of human resources.

Denise Maiolo was appointed to fill the role by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and confirmed by the Will County Board on Thursday.

“I am proud to join Will County and to support the important work of the Human Resources Department,” said Maiolo in a statement. “I look forward to working with leadership and staff to find opportunities for innovation in our policies and procedures.”

Maiolo previously served as the human resources director for the village of Orland Park, where she oversaw recruitment, compensation, and benefits management for over 700 employees, according to a news release.

Before that, she worked at the village of Tinley Park for 14 years where she worked as the human resources director after serving as deputy director and human resources assistant.

Maiolo earned a law degree from The John Marshall Law School and a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University. She is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management and the South Suburban Chapter Human Resource Association.

“I am happy to welcome Denise to Will County. She brings years of leadership experience in human resources,” said Bertino-Tarrant in a statement. “Denise’s background in local government policies will be a great value to our workforce.”

Maiolo’s appointment comes after the unexpected death of the county’s longtime human resources director, Bruce Tidwell at age 59 late last year. He had worked for the county for nearly 20 years.