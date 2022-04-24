Man attacks roommate after dispute over rent, remodeling issues: cops

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized with serious facial injuries after he was attacked by his roommate, police said.

Nicholas Bartak, 29, of Joliet, was arrested in connection with the attack, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

About 1:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Ingalls Avenue for a report of a disturbance, English said.

When officers arrived, they determined that Bartak had battered his 40-year-old roommate, English said.

“Further investigation revealed that during an argument over rent payment and remodeling issues, Bartak grew angry and punched the victim multiple times in the face,” English said.

Officers later found Bartak in the 1000 block of Hickory Street and placed him under arrest, English said.

Paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department took the 40-year-old man to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment of serious injuries to his face, English said.

Prosecutors filed a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery against Bartak on Friday.

Bartak remains in the Will County jail on a $50,000 bond.

In 2018, Bartak pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery, court records show. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited with 15 days already served and given conditional discharge.