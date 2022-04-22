New Lenox Loyalty Day Parade set for May Day

The Village of New Lenox announced the return of the annual William A. Athans & 18th District VFW Posts’ Loyalty Day Parade.

The parade is in its 42nd year and will take place with a 2 p.m. kickoff May 1.

The parade route begins at Fourth Avenue and Cedar Road, heads north on Cedar, moves west down Haven and ends in the New Lenox Village Commons.

Following the parade, all participants and attendees are invited to visit VFW Post 9545 at 323 Old Hickory Road for a celebration and cookout.

Loyalty Day is a holiday that takes place annually May 1 and is a day reserved for showing loyalty to the country and recognizing the heritage of American freedom.

“As the Home of Proud Americans, New Lenox is honored to be able to celebrate our country, our flag, and all those who have served or currently serve in our Armed Forces with this annual event,” according to village statement.

Registration is open for groups interested in participating in the Loyalty Day Parade.