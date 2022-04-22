Mokena picking up half the tab for parkway trees

To protect the environment and enhance the value of residential real estate, the village of Mokena offers a 50-50 cost-sharing program to further encourage the planting of trees in the community’s public parkways.

Under the cost-sharing program, the resident pays 50% of the cost for a nursery contractor to supply, deliver, plant and mulch a new parkway tree. The village pays the other 50%.

The 50-50 cost-sharing program is focused on those wishing to plant new trees in parkways adjacent to their property where trees have not previously existed. Consistent with previous policy, the village will remove and replace at no cost existing public parkway trees that have died from natural causes or have been severely damaged or destroyed by storms.

For information and application forms for Mokena’s parkway tree program, call the village hall at 708-479-3900.